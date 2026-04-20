CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns was one of the greatest main events in WrestleMania history.

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque thinks so.

The WWE Chief Content Officer gave the night two main event at WrestleMania 42 extremely high praise while recapping the bout during an appearance on the WrestleMania 42 Sunday Post Show.

“Just epic,” Levesque said. “You can see the passion and the pride of two guys that absolutely to the very core of their soul believe that they are the best in the world. And they’re out there to prove it to each other, they’re out there to prove it to the 55,000+ fans that were here tonight. Everything about them screamed, ‘I have to show I am the best.’”

Levesque continued, “And you see it all the way down to the end. Knock-down, drag-out fight that just someone won’t give. And you finally get to the end of it, no one really loses. But Roman Reigns comes out the winner. Roman Reigns is the new World Heavyweight Champion. To me, one of the greatest matches I’ve ever seen, doesn’t get bigger.”

During his appearance on the post show, new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns teased ending his part time run and returning full time leading up to WWE SummerSlam.