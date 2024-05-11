Tonight is Alicia Taylor’s big night.

As noted, the former WWE NXT ring announcer has been called up to the WWE main roster to serve as the ring announcer for WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of her debut performance on the May 10 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Wilkes-Barre, PA., Paul “Triple H” Levesque snapped a photo of the two backstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

“If you’re part of the NXT Universe, you know what an absolute powerhouse Alicia Taylor is,” Levesque wrote as the caption. “She was meant to have a WWE microphone in her hand, and tonight she makes her debut as an official member of the SmackDown team.”

Levesque concluded, “Thrilled to be working together again, rock star.”

Alicia Taylor’s SmackDown debut was pointed out on the broadcast as well by Corey Graves prior to her ring introductions for the opening match of the evening between Nia Jax and Naomi.