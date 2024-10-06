WWE has provided an update on the post-show angle that took place involving Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens after the Bad Blood premium live event on Saturday night.

Following the October 5 PLE at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., “The Prize Fighter” attacked “The American Nightmare” in a heel turn that was captured and shared via social media.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Sunday with a brief statement on the matter.

“We are aware of the incident outside of the arena last night between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens,” Levesque wrote via X on Sunday. “The matter will be dealt with internally.”

For those who missed it, check out the video here.