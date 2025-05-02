Meiko Satomura continues to get love from all of those within the pro wrestling community.

Including the WWE Chief Content Officer.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Thursday to comment on the retirement of Japanese women’s wrestling legend Meiko Satomura, who ended her 30-year career earlier this week.

“Congratulations to the Japanese wrestling legend and former WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura,” Levesque wrote via X. “Your contributions to this industry have inspired a generation of female athletes around the world.”

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Asuka were among the WWE Superstars who sent in videos congratuating Meiko Satomura on her retirement match earlier this week.