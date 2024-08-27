WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Monday evening to comment on the passing of former WWE Champion “Sycho” Sid (Eudy) at the age of 63.

“A two-time WWE Champion,” Levesque’s post on X began. “‘The Master and Ruler of the World.’ Few performers in the history of our business have had the look, intensity and ability to connect with the audience quite like Sid.”

Levesque added, “My thoughts are with Sid’s family, friends and fans.”

Additionally, WWE kicked off the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network on Monday night, August 26, with an “In Memory Of” graphic in honor of Sid Eudy.

WWE on TNT’s X account also posted a tribute to the pro wrestling legend.

Sid Eudy, best known under the monikers “Sid Vicious”, “Sycho Sid” & “Sid Justice”has passed away. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and colleagues at this time. RIP pic.twitter.com/Qaq7SDPD4B — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 26, 2024

Finally, just before the Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable main event of the 8/26 Raw show, Corey Graves and Michael Cole were shown on-camera from the commentary desk to share personal comments on the passing of Sid Eudy. They then introduced a special tribute video package that WWE somehow put together and had ready for tonight’s show.