UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira was all over the place behind-the-scenes at WWE SmackDown on Friday night.

After being shown in a cameo appearance in the crowd during the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, “Poatan” hung around backstage for several photo-ops.

Among them? WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Great to have the Champ Alex Pereira at SmackDown last night in Buffalo,” Levesque wrote via X along with a photo of the two together at the show. “Excited for what’s to come in your career, and can’t wait to see your next title defense. CHAMA!”

In addition to the WWE CCO, “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns also shot out a photo of himself with Pereira backstage at the 11/8 blue brand show.