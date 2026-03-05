The main event is set for this year’s two night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

And a special start time.

On Thursday afternoon, WWE officially confirmed the start times for both nights of WrestleMania 42.

The company revealed the timing through a match poster shared by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque on March 5, promoting the highly anticipated showdown between CM Punk and Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

According to the poster, both nights of WrestleMania 42 will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern Time and 3 p.m. Pacific Time in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The confirmation follows communication WWE sent to ticket holders last week indicating that the event’s start time had been moved earlier than originally scheduled.

In that email, fans were informed that WrestleMania would begin at 2:30 p.m. Pacific, which represented a shift from the previously listed 4 p.m. Pacific start time.

The earlier timing was also reflected on the official WrestleMania 42 website.

Levesque accompanied the poster reveal with a brief hype message on social media.

“For it all…in the main event of WrestleMania. The BITW vs The OTC,” Levesque wrote via his official X account today.

The tagline references Punk’s long-standing “Best in the World” moniker and Reigns’ current “Original Tribal Chief” persona, further building anticipation for what will be one of the marquee matches of the two-night spectacle.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.