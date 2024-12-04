A familiar face to WWE fans will once again be part of their weekly Monday night routines in the near future.

During the WWE media event at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that Pat McAfee will soon be returning to the show.

“Letting the cat out of the bag a little bit right now,” Levesque said. “Pat [McAfee is] actually about to come back with us here, full-time on Monday Night Raw.”

An exact date was not announced, although it was reported when McAfee intiially took his hiatus from his weekly spot as the color-commentator for WWE Raw that he would be returning when the show moved to Netflix starting on January 6, 2025.

Paul Levesque also mentioned at the 12/3 WWE media event at Netflix Headquarters that when McAfee returns, he will be working alongside Michael Cole once again.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett will likely be moved over to the weekly WWE SmackDown on USA Network commentary team, while McAfee and Cole will take over the duties for the weekly WWE Raw on Netflix shows.

