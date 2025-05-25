A major match has been made official for WWE Money In The Bank following a dramatic turn of events at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During the May 24 special event, chaos erupted during the WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout between Jey Uso and Logan Paul. John Cena made a surprise appearance, attempting to interfere on Paul’s behalf—only to be cut off by the returning Cody Rhodes. After making his presence felt, Rhodes grabbed a microphone and issued a challenge for a tag team showdown: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul and John Cena.

On Sunday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to officially confirm the blockbuster tag match for Money In The Bank. Along with the announcement, he also unveiled the brand-new event poster featuring all four Superstars.

Money In The Bank is shaping up to be a must-see event with this high-profile clash now set.

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 is scheduled to take place on June 7, the same day as NXT x AAA Worlds Collide, live from Inglewood, California.