Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media Saturday to congratulate a WWE NIL class member on capturing Olympic gold.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took to X this afternoon to comment on Masai Russell, a WWE NIL class member, winning Olympic gold in the 100m hurdles.

“Huge congrats to inaugural WWE NIL class member Masai Russell on taking home Olympic gold in the 100m hurdles,” he wrote.

Back in January of 2023, Levesque also congratulated Russell on X for setting a new NCAA record in the 60m hurdles.

“Congratulations to WWE NIL athlete Masai Russell on setting a new NCAA record in the 60m hurdles,” he wrote last year. “An incredible achievement with undoubtedly more to come…”

