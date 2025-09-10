How did the highly-anticipated debut WWE on ESPN special event come together?

Allow Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque to explain.

The WWE Chief Content Officer appeared as a guest for an in-studio interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, to promote the upcoming WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut special event scheduled for next Saturday, September 20, 2025, from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

During the discussion, Levesque explained to the former WWE Raw color-commentator how the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut show came together fast.

“There was a lot of thought, but it was in a brief period of time,” Levesque stated. “We were sort of under the gun. As soon as we heard Indy was on the table and they had a date open, we were in. That was a no-brainer for us.”

Levesque continued, “We moved quickly on this whole thing. The whole thing came together very quickly. ESPN asked for the date, they wanted a mega-event, we said yes. We just had to pick a name and go.”

Scheduled thus far for the jam-packed card at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN is Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena, CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, The Usos vs. The Vision, as well as Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/20 for live WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN results coverage from Indianapolis, IN.