WWE kicks off the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames tonight in “The City of Vision.”

Ahead of the November 3 episode of WWE Raw from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced via social media to explain an effort WWE is making to help Ozzy Osborne posthumously.

“Ozzy Osbourne’s music has been part of the soundtrack of my life,” Levesque wrote via his official X account. “I was lucky to be a fan and eventually call him a friend.”

Levesque continued, explaining how profits from a specific Ozzy track that is being used as the official theme song for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 will go to benefit a great cause.

“This year, all profits from the sale of Ozzy/Judas Priest’s version of “War Pigs” will be donated to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and Cure Parkinson’s. Support his iconic sound and this great cause. For Ozzy. #SurvivorSeries.”

The WWE CCO took to X earlier today to acknowledge the eventful and newsworthy WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show over the weekend, and make a big tease for tonight’s WWE Raw.

“A lot can happen on a Saturday night in WWE,” Levesque wrote earlier today. “Four high-stakes matches…two NEW world champions crowned…qnd a history-making announcement for December 13th.”

Levesque continued, “There’s a new landscape in WWE. Starting tonight on WWE Raw.”

