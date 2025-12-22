Triple H made an unexpected appearance in a White House social media video this week, offering Americans some fitness advice ahead of the holiday season.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer was featured in an official video posted Monday by The White House. Triple H currently serves on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition and noted in the clip that he was waiting outside the White House to meet with the president in the Oval Office.

Triple H was joined by council chair and professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, with the two sharing tips on how people can stay active and healthy during the holidays.

“We are outside of the White House, waiting just to go into the Oval Office to meet with the President,” Levesque stated in the video. “People asking ‘What do you do during the holidays to stay in shape? To get stronger, to be healthy?’ The thing is, I think if you are just trying to figure that out, enjoy your holidays, enjoy the holiday season, take time, spend it with your families, do whatever it is to make you have a good time, but do something active.”

He continued with a simple message focused on movement.

“Just do something, get moving,” he said. “If America just gets moving, we’re all going to be stronger, we’re all going to be healthier, we’re all going to be in way better shape next year.“

Triple H was officially announced as a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition back in August, calling the opportunity “an honor” at the time. The council’s stated goal is to promote healthy eating and physical activity across the United States.

The appearance comes amid recent political discussion involving WWE figures. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently revealed that he is parting ways with WWE until Donald Trump is no longer president of the United States, stating that he does not wish to “represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy.”

A routine fitness message quickly turned into a talking point beyond wrestling circles.

