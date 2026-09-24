Paul “Triple H” Levesque has high praise for The Undertaker’s involvement with AAA.

Levesque reflected on WWE and AAA’s recent stretch of events in Mexico in a new behind-the-scenes vlog, including the roles that several of his longtime friends and contemporaries now have behind the scenes.

Levesque said one of the most rewarding parts of this stage of his career is watching people from his generation pass their knowledge on to younger talent.

“Seeing the guys that are my generation, my contemporaries, my friends, be able to step into these roles, be able to continue as our bodies won’t allow us to do it anymore, but continue to be able to take all the knowledge that they have in their minds and be able to give it back to this next generation,” Levesque said.

“To me, that’s what this business is all about.”

Levesque specifically pointed to Shawn Michaels’ work running WWE NXT before turning his attention to The Undertaker and his involvement with AAA.

“To be able to have Shawn running NXT and taking it to a whole other level, to have Undertaker come here and revitalize Lucha Libre in Mexico, and just take it to a level that it hasn’t seen maybe ever,” Levesque said.

Levesque added that watching his longtime friends take on those roles has been emotional for him.

“It’s incredible and it’s emotional for me to see that and to be a part of it and to do it with those guys. Nothing makes me happier.”

Elsewhere in the vlog, Levesque called the recent run in Mexico an “incredible weekend for AAA, for WWE as a whole, for TKO as a whole,” while estimating that between 45,000 and 50,000 fans attended events over the course of several days.