Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque interviewed his wife, Stephanie McMahon, on the latest episode of her “What’s Your Story?” podcast.

During the discussion, Triple H got emotional while giving Stephanie credit for changing the business.

“You put the culture in what we do,” he told her. “It didn’t exist before that. It was just the f**king wild west. It’s just what the business was. You came in and sort of changed it. All of a sudden, there was a different take and perspective of it. It wasn’t that wild west business anymore. All of a sudden, it was a family. I don’t know that it was a family before that. It was a business before that. You had people on the road that you worked with that were like your family, but it was very much a business treated that way. Hard, cutthroat, all those things. Then, you changed it over time. You made the changes internally, you made the changes on the road. You were the person that listened and knew everybody’s families and kids and the crew.”

He wasn’t done yet.

“You changed that culture, and you still see it today,” he said. “There is a component of it, that no matter what, you will hear people say it that were here. Some of the people that are new don’t get it, but anybody that was here through that period of time all the way through to when you left the office, ‘Steph was the heart and soul.’ You’d hear it all the time. I still hear it. People light up when they see you. When you’re at the arena, and I see people later in the day, ‘Oh my God, I saw Steph.’ They are so excited and happy. If none of the other things were there, but that was there, then you changed the business. How could you not be in the Hall of Fame?”

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame is scheduled to take place on April 17 from Las Vegas, NV.