WWE pulled out the boss to keep two monsters from colliding too soon.

A rare on-camera appearance from Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque took center stage during Monday night’s Raw at Madison Square Garden, as he stepped in to prevent total chaos between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi ahead of their looming WrestleMania 42 showdown.

“The Beast Incarnate” made his way to the ring alongside Paul Heyman, dressed and ready for a fight. Heyman admitted Lesnar had been caught off guard in recent weeks, but made it clear that this time, his client came prepared for war.

Lesnar didn’t wait long, snatching the microphone and calling out Oba directly.

Instead, they were initially met by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who attempted to keep things under control and preserve what he labeled a WrestleMania main event. That plan didn’t last long.

Oba Femi soon emerged and confidently made his way to the ring, taking out security guards along the way and brushing Pearce aside like an afterthought before stepping face-to-face with Lesnar.

It was about to erupt.

Enter Triple H.

In a surprising moment, “The Game” hit the scene and physically intervened, separating the two powerhouses before punches could fly. Still, the tension boiled over as Lesnar exited the ring, venting his frustration by tossing steel steps and delivering a brutal F5 to an unlucky security guard at ringside.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi is officially set for WrestleMania 42, scheduled for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.