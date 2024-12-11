Paul “Triple H” Levesque has a gift for Cody Rhodes.

In a video released via social media on Wednesday, the WWE Chief Content Officer presented the gift to the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The WWE CCO gifted “The American Nightmare” what is presumed to be the old-school winged-eagle WWE Championship title belt for his upcoming defense against Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14.

As noted, WWE is going out of their way to give the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/14 an old-school look and feel, with the production, arena design and other elements all styled like the original shows from the 1980s.

Additionally, Jesse Ventura, the commentator for the original WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event shows, has been confirmed for the 12/14 return episode, and multiple WWE legends have reportedly been contacted to make special appearances on the show.

Watch the video released today that shows Paul “Triple H” Levesque giving Cody Rhodes the secret gift for one night only, done in the style of the mystery gold shining light in the briefcase in the iconic “Pulp Fiction” film.

