Have you ever wondered what it is like to wander the halls of WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut?

Well, wonder no more!

Complex released a special video on Monday that features WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at the company’s revamped headquarters this week.

While promoting this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, WWE CCO Triple H guides cameras through the building’s redesigned layout, noting that the new workspace finally captures the identity and spirit of WWE in a way past offices never quite did.

“What I love about this place is that it speaks to WWE,” he said. “Our old offices were just that, offices.”

Throughout the tour, Triple H highlights numerous pieces of memorabilia now showcased inside the facility, including everything from classic props to historic title belts that line the halls.

The video also includes a stop inside his personal office, where he keeps several championship belts spanning multiple eras.

Among them is a version of the title Buddy Rogers dropped to Bruno Sammartino in 1963, the same belt Triple H later presented to Sammartino during his Hall of Fame induction, as well as more modern designs used for WWE’s top championships. He also displays a full collection of Intercontinental Title variations going back to the original strap held by Pat Patterson.

“I’m a huge history buff of the business,” Triple H says in the video, noting that preserving WWE’s lineage is a central part of the new headquarters’ design.

Watch the complete Triple H-led tour of WWE Headquarters via the video embedded below courtesy of the official Complex YouTube channel.

