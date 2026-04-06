A major WrestleMania 42 update is set to be revealed on mainstream sports television.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced on Monday morning that WWE commentator Joe Tessitore will appear on ESPN’s Get Up this Tuesday at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time, where he’ll unveil key details regarding the highly anticipated two-night event.

Specifically, Tessitore is scheduled to break down the full WrestleMania 42 lineup and officially reveal which matches will take place on each night of the show.

“Every match on this year’s WrestleMania card has the opportunity to steal the show,” Levesque wrote via X. “And both nights are STACKED.”

Levesque continued, “SmackDown’s Joe Tessitore will be on ESPN’s Get Up tomorrow at 9:35am ET to break down which matches will be featured on Saturday and Sunday.”

That’s a big spotlight moment for WWE heading into WrestleMania Week later this month.

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.