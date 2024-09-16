Paul “Triple H” Levesque is involved in a new tribute project for Lemmy Kilmister.

The WWE Chief Content Officer surfaced on social media and wrote the following about a new tribute project for the late Motorhead front man responsible for his iconic WWE entrance music.

“I’ll never forget the first time I met Lemmy,” he wrote via Instagram. “The role that he and Motorhead played in shaping ‘The Game’ cannot be overstated, and it’s been the honor of a lifetime to pay homage to my friend by contributing to this novel.”

Levesque added, “Make sure you get your copy today.”