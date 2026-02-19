As noted, Kerwin Silfies passed away this week at age 75.

Silfies was a former longtime director for WWE, credited for memorable vignettes for Mr. Perfect and others, in addition to many other key responsibilities on the production side of things behind-the-scenes in WWE.

In an update, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced via social media to issue a statement reacting to the sad news.

“Today, the WWE family lost one of our beloved members,” Levesque wrote via X (see post below). “Kerwin Silfies was a huge part of the company’s programming since the mid-1980s. Over his 35+ year tenure with WWE production, he directed countless episodes of Raw and Smackdown, PLEs, and of course WrestleMania.”

Levesque continued, “With a dry wit and an unmatched passion for his work and his coworkers, Kerwin affected hundreds of employees and millions of fans. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

Silfies began working with the then-World Wrestling Federation in 1985 and remained a key figure behind the scenes for decades, continuing into the 2020s.

He was ultimately furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of company-wide cutbacks and never returned. His exit came as a surprise to many observers from the outside looking in.