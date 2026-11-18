Paul “Triple H” Levesque has paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts following his passing at the age of 87.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took to social media on Tuesday to reflect on Watts’ legendary career, highlighting his contributions to the professional wrestling business both inside and outside of the ring.

“Just learned of the passing of “Cowboy” Bill Watts,” Levesque wrote. “Bill performed across the United States and Japan, but is remembered for his contributions behind the scenes in various NWA promotions and eventually WCW.”

Levesque continued by acknowledging Watts’ influential run as the promoter of Mid-South Wrestling, where he helped showcase numerous future WWE Hall of Famers.

“His Mid-South Wrestling featured future WWE Hall of Famers every week,” Levesque continued. “Each character having a distinct voice and style…and for those contributions, he was made a member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2009.”

WWE also paid homage to “Cowboy” Bill Watts after learning of his passing on Tuesday evening.

Just learned of the passing of “Cowboy” Bill Watts. Bill performed across the United States and Japan, but is remembered for his contributions behind the scenes in various NWA promotions and eventually WCW.

His Mid-South Wrestling featured future @wwe Hall of Famers every week, each character having a distinct voice and style…and for those contributions, he was made a member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2009. We send our condolences to his loved ones. — Triple H (@TripleH) November 17, 2026