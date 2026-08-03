Kevin Owens is officially next in line for CM Punk’s Undisputed WWE Championship.

Originally, WWE had advertised Sami Zayn vs. Finn Bálor for Night Two of SummerSlam to determine the next challenger for Punk’s title. However, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis changed the bout into a Fatal 4-Way on Friday, adding GUNTHER and the returning Kevin Owens to the match.

Owens capitalized on the opportunity, pinning Zayn to earn the victory and secure a future Undisputed WWE Championship match against Punk.

Speaking during the WWE SummerSlam post-show, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared his excitement over the newly established championship showdown.

“Which now puts him in a driver’s seat, and after last night makes me immediately think about Kevin Owens and CM Punk,” Levesque said.

Triple H then pointed to the history between the two stars, both on-screen and behind the scenes.

“There is a lot of history there. A lot of history that people have seen, and believe me, a lot of history that is behind the scenes. That is going to be an epic encounter that I can’t wait to see.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.