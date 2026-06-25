WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque believes the company’s partnership with ESPN has been a game-changer, helping WWE become part of the daily sports conversation in a way that wasn’t possible in previous eras.

As WWE prepares for Night of Champions 2026 this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Levesque spoke about the benefits of the ESPN deal during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show. WWE premium live events have aired on ESPN platforms in the United States since September 2025, and the relationship has led to increased WWE coverage across ESPN programming, including appearances by WWE stars on shows such as SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take.

Levesque praised the visibility WWE receives from ESPN personalities discussing the product on a regular basis, noting that having major sports voices talk about WWE has helped elevate the brand and expand its reach.

“I think ESPN is incredible for us,” Levesque said. “It’s where you go to hear the conversations with people that are either like-minded to you, you love their opinions, hate their opinions, or just do you want to hear those arguments about what you love. For us to be in there, for us to be in that conversation on a day-to-day basis — you see it. You’ll see it this weekend on ESPN linear television where the pre-show is on there for a couple of hours and then we go right into the [main card]…”

The WWE executive continued, explaining how wrestling fans once had very few mainstream outlets where they could follow discussions about the industry. According to Levesque, ESPN has helped change that dynamic by making WWE part of the everyday sports landscape.

“The ability for us to be in that conversation on a day-to-day basis, everywhere you go,” Levesque continued. “One of the most frustrating things for me as a kid — and maybe it was for you growing up, I don’t know — but was when wrestling took place, no matter who it was, there was no place to hear talk about it, find out about it, what was going on. You couldn’t have that conversation except for with your friends. This conversation is everywhere now. And because of ESPN, we’re on the top of everybody’s mind. You see it in Danhausen across the NBA with the Knicks in the biggest way possible. You see us connecting with not only the fans but the superstars of those sports as well. So that opportunity for us that [ESPN executives] Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus have created. They’ve just all pushed us to another level in the common, everyday conversation that we can’t get anywhere else. And that, to me, is worth its weight in gold, and it’s awesome.”

Also during the interview, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque addressed the hardest part of his job and delivered a message to WWE fans.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 takes place this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The event will stream on ESPN Unlimited, with a special first-hour broadcast airing live and free on ESPN. The opening hour will feature the finals of the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments before the remainder of the premium live event gets underway.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results coverage.