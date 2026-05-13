WWE’s growing number of advertisements during broadcasts has become a major talking point among fans in the TKO era, and it sounds like the company is fully aware of the backlash.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show (see video below), actor and longtime WWE fan O’Shea Jackson Jr. revealed that he personally brought the issue up to both Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon earlier this year.

According to Jackson Jr., the conversation happened after he appeared on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast at WWE headquarters around the beginning of 2026.

While there haven’t been noticeable changes to WWE’s ad-heavy presentation yet, he said the company acknowledged the criticism and indicated they are looking at improving ad placement.

“I told this to Triple H and Stephanie when I did Stephanie’s show,” Jackson said. “I told them, the ads and the timing of them are horrendous. This was like five, six months ago or something crazy like that when I went to do Stephanie McMahon’s pod. Afterwards, because I did it at WWE headquarters, Triple H comes down, we’re all talking, and I brought up my transgressions. And I was like, ‘Dude, the ads are crazy. Like, it’s almost unwatchable.’ And, like, they know. It’s just about, they’re working on placement of them maybe.”

That wasn’t the end of his comments, either.

Jackson Jr. went on to specifically point out how entrances and key moments are often interrupted or missed entirely because of commercial breaks.

“I get it, Roman Reigns’ entrance is seven minutes long, but that doesn’t mean that’s the time to throw the ads in. I should not — there should never be a moment where I miss IYO SKY’s entrance because ‘we are back from commercial break.’ It’s a level of respect for them. It’s fine in the middle of a match, but at least picture-in-picture me.”

Fan frustration surrounding WWE’s ad saturation arguably reached its peak during WrestleMania 42, where the company heavily promoted a record-setting 32 marketing partners tied to the event.