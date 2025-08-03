“The Biggest Party of the Summer” featured a ton of action, with six championship matches spread across the second and final night of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event on Sunday night.

It also featured a fair share of announcements and news.

Among them was the first official promotional trailer for next year’s WWE SummerSlam, which was confirmed to be another two-night premium live event.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was featured in the trailer, which announced WWE SummerSlam 2026 for US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 1 and August 2.