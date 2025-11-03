A new landscape in WWE begins tonight in “The City of Vision.”

Ahead of tonight’s post-Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, the WWE Chief Content Officer surfaced via social media with a special message.

WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque took to his official X account on Monday afternoon to share a video and a brief statement related to tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix show in New Mexico.

“A lot can happen on a Saturday night in WWE,” Levesque began his message on X. “Four high-stakes matches…two NEW world champions crowned…qnd a history-making announcement for December 13th.”

Levesque continued, teasing a ‘new landscape in WWE’ kicking off tonight on WWE Raw.

“There’s a new landscape in WWE,” he added. “Starting tonight on WWE Raw.”

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames kicks off this evening, and advertised for the Monday, November 3, 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix are the following matches and appearances:

* CM Punk to appear

* Penta vs. El Grande Americano

* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

* Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez)

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

