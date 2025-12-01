Expect a big show tonight.

Coming off of the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event this past Saturday night in “The Golden State,” the boss-man of WWE made a big tease for the follow-up episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During his appearance on the WWE Survivor Series Post Show on November 29, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque sat down for an interview, where he spoke about the mysterious conclusion to the Men’s WarGames main event that ended the PLE.

While talking about the mystery man that helped the team of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat the team of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, the WWE CCO spoke about the number of unanswered questions coming out of the show.

“So many questions. So many unanswered things,” Levesque stated. “Who was the masked man? All of the things that you want to come away from not being answered are sitting there in front of you.”

Levesque added, “Monday Night [Raw] is going to be epic.”

Advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw is The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenging AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. LA Knight in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

