WWE continues to expand their relationship with Netflix.

The WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is featured in a video that was released today where the company announced that its content will be available on Netflix India starting April 1st.

Since January 1st of this year, Netflix has been the exclusive home of WWE Monday Night Raw in the United States. In several international markets, the streaming platform airs all WWE content live. However, India has been a notable exception—until now.

In the following announcement, “The Game” reveals that Raw, SmackDown, NXT and all premium live events will be available via Netflix India starting April 1.