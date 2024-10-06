Paul “Triple H” Levesque made his promised historical announcement at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

During the WWE premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. on October 5, the WWE Chief Content Officer came to the ring after the third match of the evening to make his big announcement.

The WWE CCO announced that when WWE Crown Jewel 2024 takes place in four weeks in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season, this year history will be made because it will be the beginning of a new era for WWE.

An annual event that will take place with Crown Jewel where the reigning WWE Champion will face the reigning World Champion for both the men and the women’s divisions. The catch is, neither title will be on-the-line, but he promised there will be a definitive winner, and that winner will be crowned 2024’s Crown Jewel Champion.

“The Game” then unveiled a massive WWE Crown Jewel Championship title belt to gasps from the crowd. He said it is 50 karats in diamonds that will signify the winner as the best of the best in WWE for both the men and the women.