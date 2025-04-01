Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his crew create the magic that WWE presents each and every week.

Netflix just gives them the platform to air some of their content.

The WWE Chief Content Officer made as much clear when speaking with Peter Gillibrand of BBC for an interview this week.

When asked how much input Netflix has in the creative direction of WWE, Levesque responded, “No input. We create the superstars, we create the storylines. We do all of that and the world watches.”

Levesque continued, “Netflix only decides how long the show is, when we go off air, or what time we’re on air. As far as the content of the shows, someone doesn’t tell the NFL how football’s played. They distribute our product.”

In addition to other programming, primarily Netflix is the platform for WWE Raw, live every Monday night at 8/7c.