Paul “Triple H” Levesque has no shortage of confidence in WWE’s next generation of talent, and he’s placing especially lofty expectations on one rising star.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’ (see video below), Levesque spoke about WWE’s future as the company prepares for life beyond established names such as John Cena and AJ Styles. In discussing the next wave of talent, Levesque highlighted Oba Femi, Sol Ruca, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams as performers he believes will headline WrestleMania events in the years ahead.

Of the group, Levesque reserved his strongest praise for Femi, suggesting the powerhouse has the potential to reach historic levels of success.

“When you see this new crop of talent, Oba Femi is going to be as big as anybody has ever been in this business,” Levesque said. “Sol Ruca has an opportunity to be a standout star. Je’Von Evans is one of the young guys, he reminds me of a young Jeff Hardy that just has this incredible move set, but just has an energy and a youth about him that you can’t look away from him. You know, Trick is just the personality plus. Again, he’s another guy you can’t look away from. These are the young talent that are going to take WWE into the future. You’re seeing them rise now, but two, three years from now, four years from now, these are going to be the main events of WrestleMania. I promise you.”

That wasn’t the only praise Levesque had for WWE’s emerging stars.

When Stephen A. Smith asked which young talent could become the next great trash-talker, Levesque pointed to Williams as an obvious choice while also emphasizing that Femi’s speaking ability is an underrated part of his overall package.

“I think Oba Femi is incredible on the mic in a different format than what a Trick brings to the table, but I do think you’re going to see some of that coming now as these guys — and girls — get more experience and have that period of time,” Levesque said. “An Oba Femi’s only been doing this about maybe max four years from the first [time] he ever stepped into the ring. The rate at which we’re getting these talent ready now is incredible. They just need a little time to settle into their comfort zone, and you’re going to get there.”

With an expected trilogy bout against Brock Lesnar waiting in his near future, Oba Femi heads into Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend, where he will take on ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso in the WWE King of the Ring tournament finals as part of the special live and free first hour of WWE Night Of Champions 2026 airing on ESPN.

Also during the Stephen A. Smith interview, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque addressed the hardest part of his job and delivered a message to WWE fans.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results coverage.