AAA TripleMania XXXIII is coming soon.

And now everyone has the chance to watch it as it happens live.

On Saturday evening, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced on social media to offer high praise for the AAA shows in Mexico City this weekend, which included El Grande Americano and Dominik Mysterio appearances.

“AAA is on fire,” Levesque wrote via X. “Last night in Mexico City…Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is … Dominik Mysterio is a STAR.”

From there, the WWE CCO would go on to announce that the upcoming AAA TripleMania XXXIII show at CDMX Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on August 16, 2025, will stream live via YouTube.

“TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready,” Levesque concluded.

As noted, Dragon Lee vs. Hijo Del Vikingo vs. El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio was recently added to the event in a four-way showdown for the AAA Mega Championship.