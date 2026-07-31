WWE is once again turning to the music world to help set the tone for SummerSlam.

Ahead of this weekend’s Premium Live Event, Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to unveil a promotional video featuring Machine Gun Kelly and Fred Durst’s song “Fix Ur Face,” which has been selected as the official theme song for SummerSlam. The clip blends footage from the music video with highlights and promotional material for the show’s biggest matches.

Triple H also thanked MGK for contributing to WWE’s biggest event of the summer.

“It all starts tomorrow.”

He continued by officially confirming the song’s role for the event.

“Thanks to Machine Gun Kelly for adding his sound to WWE. FIX UR FACE is the official song of SummerSlam.”

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place across two nights, with the “The Biggest Party of the Summer” going down as a premium live event on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, live from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from “The Twin Cities.”