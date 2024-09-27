The WWE Chief Content Officer is everywhere these days.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque leant his vocals to the National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers franchise.

In addition to using his voice to promote WWE projects and events, “The Game” was featured in a new highlight video for the 76ers’ Joel Embiid.

Levesque explains how Embiid and Philadelphia have been a perfect fit since he was drafted back in 2014, and that Embiid will be in Philly for a long time.

Check out the video below.