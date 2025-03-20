WWE’s top executives are heading to the 2025 NAB Show in “Sin City.”

The 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas will host a Business of Entertainment program on Wednesday, April 9, featuring WWE’s Paul Levesque and Nick Khan.

Their presentation, “WWE: The Next Generation of Sports Entertainment,” will explore the future of the industry.

Promotional material for the discussion reads as follows:

“With WWE entering a bold new chapter, President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque are at the helm, shaping its evolution in an ever-changing media and entertainment landscape. This panel delves into WWE’s future—from global expansion and talent development to innovative storytelling and the integration of new technologies. How is WWE adapting to streaming, live event experiences, and fan engagement in the digital age? What’s next for the company’s creative direction and business strategy? Join us for an exclusive conversation with WWE’s leadership as they discuss their vision for the next generation of sports entertainment.”

