More and more it’s increasingly becoming “Tiffy-Time” within the WWE Universe.

“The Biggest Party of the Year” was no exception.

Although she only had a small role, the 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank impressed the WWE Chief Content Officer.

WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Sunday evening to share high praise for Tiffany Stratton following her appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Wanted to take a moment to recognize Tiffany Stratton, a Superstar whose work ethic – and pure talent – has catapulted her career to a new level,” Levesque wrote. “Proud to see Tiffany make her first-ever SummerSlam appearance.”