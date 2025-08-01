The WWE Chief Content Officer had a good time with the United States Commander in Chief on Thursday.

As noted, WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared at the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 31 to join the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

On Friday morning, the WWE executive shared some photos of his visit, as well as a statement.

“Honored doesn’t begin to describe what this opportunity means,” Triple H wrote via X. “Physical fitness has been a part of my life from a young age and has created the path to support myself and family beyond my wildest dreams.”

Levesque continued, “The President’s Council on Physical Fitness is a vehicle to get young people active and healthy. Incredibly thankful for the trust reposed in all of the council members by the Donald Trump, JD Vance, Robert Kennedy Jr., Linda McMahon and Bryson DeChambeau.”