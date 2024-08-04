Stephanie McMahon-Levesque was among those in attendance for “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” as seen by her cameo appearance in the crowd at WWE SummerSlam 2024 on Saturday, August 3.

But what does that mean?

Paul “Triple H” Levesque shed some light on the subject during the WWE SummerSlam 2024 post-show press conference in Cleveland, OH.

“She does not have an official role right now, but I can tell you this: She loves this, absolutely loves it,” Levesque said. “Sometimes it’s harder to love it and sometimes it’s easy to love it. It’s easy to love it again for her. She’s enjoying watching it. She’s enjoying coming to the shows. She’s enjoying seeing everybody in the back. She loves it.”

Levesque continued, “So, if I’m the little kid booking or writing or however you want to say it, sitting on his couch, she’s sitting there right next to me [like] a little kid enjoying it and loving it. It’s been her whole life since she was little. No official role right now. Right now, her official role is she’s enjoying our kids getting too old too fast, but we’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds. I would expect to see her around because, I think, she just loves it and she’s enjoying being around it again.”

