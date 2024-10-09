WWE history will be made today.

Ahead of the Wednesday, October 9, 2024 episode of WWE Speed on X, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to comment on the significance of today’s show.

“Today… we make history,” Levesque wrote via X. “It’s IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae in the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship Match TODAY at 12pm ET / 9am PT, exclusively on X.”

For a spoiler with videos showing the outcome of the match and the crowning of the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion, click here.



.