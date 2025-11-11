The WWE Chief Content Officer made a rare appearance inside the squared circle on WWE Raw this week.

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque kicked off the November 10 episode of WWE Raw at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday night.

WWE’s CCO gave high praise to Boston’s greatest hometown legend and then personally introduced “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena.

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of the Triple H intro for John Cena on the 11/10 episode of WWE Raw in Boston:

Triple H Makes Huge Announcement To Kick Off WWE Raw An image of West Newbury’s own John Cena is shown to the Boston crowd. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is in the ring to start the show. He begins delivering extended high praise to who he calls “The Greatest of All Time,” John Cena. Levesque says that at a time when everyone has an opinion, many have an opinion on who the all-time great is. It could be in-ring ability, charisma, a box office attraction… they’re all subjective. Levesque sees it from a lot of different sides as a fan, a talent, a performer, a businessman, and a promoter. Tonight might be one of those nights where everyone in the building can agree on one thing. When he breaks it down from every category and side as maybe the most objective person there is, there is only one person at the top of that list. That one person is a box office attraction and left it in the ring every night for twenty years. This one person was ruthless on the microphone and could tear anyone apart. This person did it all with a smile on his face because he loved this business as much as anyone on the face of this planet. He just wanted to see it elevated to the biggest form of entertainment on this planet. That one person, when he looks at it objectively, is the single greatest asset that this business has ever seen. Objectively, he is, without a doubt, the greatest of all time. It is his honor to bring him out here for everyone to see. Levesque tells them to get up for their hometown hero, the greatest of all time, John Cena! Cena comes out to an enormous hometown reaction from the Boston crowd. He pointed out a cluster of fans to Stu the Cameraman, before saying as he often does in those moments, “Time to go to work!” He then ran to the ring where he was ultimately confronted by Dominik Mysterio and challenged to a fight. Triple H then made it official for tonight. Cena vs. Dom for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In fact, it’s happening now as the first match of the show.

Triple H is kicking off Raw and he said something that we can all agree on… John Cena is the GREATEST OF ALL TIME! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/67LoQXwcOE — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

John Cena has a special announcement! At Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, one story ends but new stories will begin… 👀 pic.twitter.com/gG4iZ6oKLL — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

"Speak when you're spoken to or I'll put you down." Dom Mysterio has some words for John Cena… 😬 pic.twitter.com/10HBTKzt3V — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025