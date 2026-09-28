WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has paid tribute to longtime wrestling fan Rick Achberger, better known to fans as “WWE Sign Guy.”

As noted earlier, Achberger passed away on Sunday. He became one of the most recognizable fans in WWE crowds over the years, frequently attending events in his trademark blue work shirt and red hat while displaying signs from his seat.

Following news of Achberger’s passing, Levesque took to social media to offer condolences and reflect on his longtime presence at WWE events.

“Saddened to hear of the death of Rick Achberger, known to the WWE Universe as ‘Sign Guy,’” Levesque wrote. “For decades, Rick was a fixture at events holding a sign that expressed exactly how he felt about you that given evening.

“He will be missed by the entire WWE family. We send condolences to his family and friends.”

Achberger reportedly attended dozens of WWE events each year and had most recently been seen at the May 1 episode of WWE SmackDown.