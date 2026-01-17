WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque penned a new column for FOX News this week.

Triple H published an opinion piece on Fox News today, focusing on the benefits of regular exercise and encouraging Americans to make movement a daily priority.

In addition to his WWE role, Levesque currently serves on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, a position he was appointed to in August.

When the appointment was announced, Triple H called it “an honor” and said he would be assisting with efforts to revive the Presidential Fitness Test.

In the FOX News article, Levesque reflected on his personal journey with fitness, noting that he first began working out at the age of 14 and quickly realized its impact went beyond physical appearance.

“The gym helped me think of myself in a different way. It allowed me envision what I wanted to be. For me, working out illuminated a destination,” Levesque wrote.

The article goes on to highlight how even a small daily commitment can make a meaningful difference, emphasizing that long-term benefits don’t require extreme routines or major time investments.

“Just a daily 15-minute walk significantly reduces one’s risk of early mortality,” Levesque wrote. “So, get outside, move, begin pushing yourself. Start small, progress gradually, as long as you keep showing up. Remember: It’s not just about you. It’s about your kids.”

A simple message, but one with long-term impact.

Triple H closed the piece by directly challenging readers, framing the call to action as part of a broader national effort tied to his work with the President’s Council.

“A physical fitness regimen changes you as a person,” he stated. “It changes the trajectory of your life. So, I’m asking, on behalf of the president: are you ready?”

My fitness journey started when I was 14. Yours can start today. https://t.co/nGOuE7rbbc — Triple H (@TripleH) January 17, 2026