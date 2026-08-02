Triple H addressed a wide range of topics during the WWE SummerSlam night one post-show press conference, including Damian Priest’s recent comments about WWE’s main event scene, Brock Lesnar’s future, Liv Morgan and IYO SKY opening the show, and Brie Bella’s injury.

One of the questions centered around Damian Priest’s recent remarks regarding the same names consistently occupying WWE’s top spots. Triple H pushed back on the idea that anyone is simply owed a main event position, stressing that those at the top have earned it through sustained success.

“We’re in a period of time where there’s a lot of top performers in the top spots that, over time, have earned those spots, over time are selling tickets, and over time are really popular. So you really have to do something,” he said.

Triple H dismissed the notion that wrestlers should receive opportunities based on seniority alone.

“The narrative of ‘it’s my turn,’ I’ve been here for a while, it’s my turn. There are no turns in this s***. That’s not how it works. You earn the spot.”

He continued by explaining that crowd reactions are only part of the equation, with reliability and consistency also playing major roles in WWE’s decision-making.

“Believe me, if somebody is getting over more than somebody else, we move that person into the spot and move the other person down. But it’s not just ‘oh, they’re getting a loud crowd reaction than everyone else.’ Are they going to be good in the spot? Are they going to hold up their end of the bargain? Are they going to screw it up if we give it to them? Are they going to make a mistake, regret giving them that spot? All those things factor in.”

Triple H added that talent frustrated with their position should focus on forcing the company’s hand rather than waiting for an opportunity.

“Big believer in if you want the spot, go take it. It’s there for everybody to take. When anyone says ‘I don’t know why I’m not in that spot’…I don’t know, are you more over than Cody? More over than Roman? More over than Punk? Are you more over than Liv? IYO? Those are the people in that spot, get there, make those crowd reactions happen.”

Elsewhere during the press conference, Triple H was asked about Brock Lesnar’s future following his Hell in a Cell loss to Oba Femi. He admitted he doesn’t know what comes next, noting that “Brock does what Brock wants to do.” He also praised Lesnar’s legacy, saying that while he isn’t always mentioned among the greatest technical wrestlers, he considers Lesnar one of the best of all time because of his believability, psychology, and the legitimacy he brought to WWE through his UFC background.

Triple H also addressed WWE’s decision to have Liv Morgan and IYO SKY open SummerSlam night one, explaining that the company simply wanted to start the show with a major match. He pointed out that Brock Lesnar has opened premium live events in the past and said too much emphasis is placed on where matches fall on the card.

Finally, Triple H provided an update on Brie Bella following the post-match attack after the six-woman tag team match. He revealed that Bella had been taken to a local hospital for scans after suffering what appeared to be a serious shoulder injury.

“It seems pretty bad,” Triple H said, adding that it appeared to be the only significant injury coming out of Saturday night’s event.