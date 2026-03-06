The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Rose City.”

And the boss-man may have spoiled a big checkpoint along the way.

Heading into the March 6 episode of WWE SmackDown this evening at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, a promotional poster for a yet-to-be-announced title tilt planned to take place on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this April began making the rounds.

The problem?

The championship clash pictured in the promotional piece is for two people who currently do not hold titles.

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes.

The poster shows “The American Nightmare” proudly sporting the Undisputed WWE Championship over his shoulder, despite the title currently belonging to “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Advertised as the main event for the 3/6 SmackDown in Portland is McIntyre vs. Rhodes for the title, a match ordered by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event this past weekend.

According to online reports and social media chatter, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was the author of the original post on his official X account, only to immediately delete it seconds later.

As noted, spoiler reports have surfaced this week regarding Rhodes vs. Orton being the planned world title match at “The Show of Shows” this year in “Sin City.”

More than one, so it has been all but common-knowledge in the pro wrestling community that this was coming.

Still, it hasn’t technically arrived.

Yet the promotional push has begun.

Sort of.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage from Portland, OR., and return on April 18 and April 19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.