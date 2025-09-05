Expect a big show tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the weekly Friday night two-hour prime time blue brand program this evening, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to share a post that has the pro wrestling community buzzing.

The WWE CCO shared an image of a mural on the wall backstage at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the site of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, along with a caption teasing “magic” being made this evening.

“40 years of WWE history,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the image in a post on X. “Epic matches, jaw-dropping returns, and game-changing debuts. The Allstate Arena holds a special place in the heart of every Superstar who gets the chance to perform here.”

Levesque continued from there, dropping a tease for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, where he claims “magic” will be made.

“This place is magic…let’s make some more tonight,” Levesque added. “Smackdown in Chicago will be fire.”

Advertised for tonight’s WWE SmackDown are appearances by CM Punk, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, as well as the final Chicago appearance in WWE for John Cena.

Rumored for tonight’s show are returns by Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee, as well as Sami Zayn vs. John Cena.