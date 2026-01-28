Paul “Triple H” Levesque is promising a major spectacle when WWE rolls out the Royal Rumble this weekend.

While appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Saturday morning, the WWE Chief Content Officer previewed what fans can expect from the Royal Rumble PLE, calling this year’s event “epic” as WWE officially kicks off the Road to WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble takes place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first Rumble since WWE’s new PLE distribution deal with ESPN began. When asked what casual viewers should anticipate, Levesque emphasized that surprises remain at the heart of the event — along with what he described as some of the most loaded lineups in Rumble history.

“The Royal Rumble is one of those events that’s amazing to see, because every couple of minutes there is a new entrant that enters into the fray, right? So as this match goes on over the course of the hour that it takes or so, you’re getting constantly surprised by who is next,” Levesque said. “And the strategy of what happens when that person comes out. This year is going to be no different.”

Levesque went on to highlight the depth of star power set for both the men’s and women’s Rumble matches, noting that established names will headline the field on each side.

“There’s a lot of surprises in store, but also it’s one of the most star-studded Rumbles that I can recall. You’ve got Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul’s going to be in there. On the women’s side, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan. They’re just stacked cards. This one is going to be epic.”

Levesque also drew a comparison to the NFL calendar, explaining that WWE now views the Royal Rumble as the start of its own postseason. According to Levesque, the event officially launches WWE’s “playoff season” on the road to WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas this April.

Saturday’s Royal Rumble PLE is set for a 2 p.m. Eastern start time. The show will air live on the ESPN app in the United States, with Netflix carrying the broadcast everywhere else.

