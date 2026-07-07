Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced via social media to comment on CM Punk’s surprise return and Undisputed WWE Championship victory from the July 6 episode of WWE Raw at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

After the 7/6 Raw on Netflix show wrapped up, Levesque posed for the obligatory ‘pointing photo’ with Punk backstage at the arena (see photo below).

“Same building, 15 years later,” Levesque’s caption accompanying the ‘pointing photo’ began. “Different opponent, same result. CM Punk is the Undisputed WWE Champion!!!”

Additionally, Sam Roberts and Megan Morant did a deep dive into Punk’s return and title win on Monday’s ‘Raw Recap’ podcast, which was released via WWE’s official YouTube channel (see video below). The episode continues the label making the rounds since the 7/6 Raw of ‘The Summer of Punk Pt. 2.”

MORE CM PUNK NEWS: Backstage Update On Plans For CM Punk’s Undisputed WWE Championship Run, Fallout From Title Win Over Sami Zayn