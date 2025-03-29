What did the boss-man think of the debut of the new SmackDown ring announcer?

How about the announcement of the triple-threat main event for night one of WrestleMania 41?

Let’s find out!

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media following the March 28 episode of WWE SmackDown to share his thoughts on the debut of new blue brand ring announcer Mark Nash.

“Mark Nash crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for SmackDown,” Levesque wrote via X. “Congratulations and welcome to the team.”

Additionally, the WWE CCO and soon-to-be WWE Hall of Fame legend sounded off on social media with his immediate reaction to the announcement of CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins as the night one main event at WrestleMania 41.

“Ink to paper… the biggest Triple Threat Match in WrestleMania history and now officially a main event,” Levesque commented on X.

