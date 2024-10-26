Paul “Triple H” Levesque has given his reaction to the shocking championship change that concluded the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Following Friday night’s show at the sold out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the WWE Chief Content Officer surfaced on social media to share a backstage photo with new WWE Tag-Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.

The MCMG duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated DIY to become the No. 1 Contenders to the WWE Tag-Team Championships, and minutes later, competed in an impromptu tag-team title tilt against The Bloodline duo of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

In the 10/25 WWE SmackDown main event, the MCMG team ultimately captured the titles in just their third match since joining WWE and debuting on the October 18 episode of WWE SmackDown in Detroit, Michigan.

After the show wrapped up on Friday night, the WWE CCO wrote via X, “On one hand… a long time coming. On the other hand… three matches in WWE, and they’re already champions. Congratulations to the Motor City Machine Guns Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin.”